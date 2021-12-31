This Saturday will mark the 100th anniversary of Washington & Jefferson College’s participation in the last Rose Bowl game played at Tournament Park in Pasadena, Calif. W&J held the mighty and highly favored California Golden Bears to a 0-0 tie, and W&J even scored one touchdown that was called back due to an offsides infraction.
My father attended that game and was really impressed by the pretty much unheard of W&J. In fact, one West Coast journalist wrote, “The only thing that I know about Washington and Jefferson is that they’re both dead.” But they certainly weren’t dead on Jan. 1, 1922.
Celebrate your predecessors, W&J!
Boyd Hartley
Glendale, Calif.