I thought the Iwo Jima flag-raising editorial cartoon in Wednesday’s paper was inappropriate. The famous scene on Mt. Suribachi is a symbol recognizing the uncommon valor of the Marines who fought at Iwo Jima in World War II. Using it in a silly cartoon to criticize the president drags it into a political argument where it doesn’t belong.
In the last three years the Observer-Reporter has demonstrated it has a hefty supply of editorial cartoons available to take shots (both deserved and cheap) at Donald Trump. Please stick to using what’s in your cartoon locker box and leave the Marines out of your shots at the president.
Stephen Johnson
U.S. Marine (Retired)
Washington