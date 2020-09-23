The Sept. 18 article, "Commissioners outline space, repair needs in media tour," about the Courthouse Square building, states that the membrane of the building had a useful life of 20 years. (The building is 40 and the membrane is 20 years past its useful life.) Who allowed a government building to be constructed with a useful life of only 20 years? If the membrane could/should have been replaced, why wasn’t that done? Someone in our government is deficient in performing their duties.
The taxpayers cannot afford to spend millions on construction or purchase a new building every 20 years or so. There are government buildings in Europe that are hundreds of years old. How poor are our construction techniques? The U.S. has a throw-away culture, but that shouldn’t include buildings! How is this happening?
Susan Reese
Washington