Build bridges, not walls
The president was proven right in enacting a ban on Chinese nationals entering the United States at the end of January of this year, and this one and only early significant action that he took to fight the spread of coronavirus certainly helped to save some lives.
The president is dead wrong in his efforts to now suspend all immigration based on the phony premise of protecting U.S. jobs.
Although millions of Americans have lost their jobs during the virtual shutdown of the economy, we are in desperate need of individuals to work in health care as the pandemic continues, and for workers to harvest crops so as to keep the food supply chain healthy. A countless number of the individuals who perform these types of work come here from other countries.
When the president shamefully attempted to impose a religious test to come to the United States by banning all Muslims, he said that the restriction would be in effect “until we figure out what the hell is going on,” which would be never.
Similarly, one should conclude that the ban Donald Trump now says will be enacted through executive order will not be eased or modified any time soon, if ever, as it is the demonstrated goal of this administration to shut down not only illegal, but legal immigration.
Surely the American Civil Liberties Union and other entities will come to the rescue with legal challenges that will serve to demonstrate that the president is not a dictator.
The president has been successful in associating himself with individuals of faith who have generated a large degree of support for him. All of the faiths with which I am familiar endorse building bridges, not walls, and to welcome the stranger and the refugee, not to slam the door in their faces.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township