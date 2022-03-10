By my count, this newspaper has published eight opinion pieces by Patrick Buchanan in the past two months that read as Russian propaganda. While differing views are always important, you might consider writers who value freedom and democracy.
Despite America's many documented flaws, as a child of the 1980s I distinctly remember who the bad guys were during the Cold War. Mr. Buchanan decries NATO and essentially blames the heinous Russian invasion of a free country on the west, so perhaps he should be reminded of heroic acts in the face of the Soviet Union by Presidents Kennedy and Reagan during the Cuban Missile Crisis and in front of the Berlin Wall.
Vladimir Putin is an evil dictator who imprisons and kills political adversaries, crushes freedoms, and commits war crimes. To anyone whose eyes and ears work, he has invaded a peaceful, free country without provocation. And to answer one of Mr. Buchanan's outrageous questions, "Are autocrats always adversaries?" Yes, of course.
Brian Gorman
Pittsburgh