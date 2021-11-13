Throughout America’s history, the most prosperous communities and people thrived based on their proximity to infrastructure, like rivers, railways, roads, and airports. In the 21st century, broadband internet needs to be added to that list.
Because of COVID-19, schools closed, businesses shuttered, and workers found themselves Skyping from home. This unprecedented event taught us a big lesson – the need for reliable broadband connectivity and access.
Due to this critical need, I applaud the recent passage of $65 billion for broadband expansion by Congress in their infrastructure bill. Although I don’t approve of the bill as a whole or its price tag, I recognize the great need to move our communities forward with broadband expansion. This funding coupled with those the Washington County commissioners are investing from the federal American Rescue Plan Funds will make a considerable difference in our broadband coverage areas across the county.
Although the need for internet access continues to increase – as a backbone of business, and as tool for education, health care, emergency services and other key parts of our daily lives – the Federal Communication Commission estimates about 800,000 Pennsylvanians still do not have reliable internet service. No child should fall behind in their education because they fail to have proper access to the internet. With great technology and medical devices, it’s also critical that we increase broadband so senior citizens have access to medical reporting through modern day devices. Our seniors deserve the same care of people in rural areas.
Delivering broadband connectivity and access to all areas of Washington County has been a priority of mine during my tenure. Now that funds are available, I plan to bring stakeholders together to discuss the best way to build the necessary infrastructure to provide access to these underserved areas.
The future health and viability of our communities has an impact on the strength and progress of our county. Broadband expansion will be a critical tool in moving us forward.
Nick Sherman
Washington County Commissioner