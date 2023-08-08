Bring back McGuffey Readers
I read the morning paper, listen to the evening news and I am left with heartburn and indigestion.
Our streets are full of rage and violence. We are marching all over America to do something about this carnage. Is anything happening or changing?
If I had a brick, I can build a house, school or church. But I can also throw it through your window. Is the brick good or evil? It just is. But the heart of the one holding the brick determines what the brick will be used for. We need to get to the heart of issue.
Our children are given to us as a gift. We need to train them so we can be proud of them. Is this happening? We have required that each child be educated, but in what? The courses in ethics and morality are missing, and the streets are reflecting this all too often.
In May, the Observer-Reporter published a tribute to William Holmes McGuffey and his Eclectic Readers. The books taught Americans for over a century-and-a-half. They are still in print today. The Eclectic Readers helped teach our children to read, spell and, maybe most importantly, build moral character. We really need this again.
I challenge parents, PTA’s, school board members and teachers to bring this series back so we can again address the moral character of our children. I want to be proud of what our children do with the brick when they put it in their hands.