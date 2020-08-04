In response to the Aug. 2 op-ed by Ben Bright, it is obvious that he is quite misdirected. Congressman Guy Reschenthaler was not referring to the local protesters in Washington, Pa., when he referred to them as anarchists. I am certain that he meant those "activists" across the country, including those in Portland.
When is it OK for "protesters" to damage storefronts, burn down buildings, damage and set fire to police vehicles, loot businesses and carry on as savages? Bright is your typical Democrat and in need of a thorough education in such matters. I was a registered Democrat for many years. My late father was a central committeeman in the Democratic Party in the small coal mining town in Fayette County where I grew up. Years later, I saw the light and switched parties to become a registered Republican. It is obvious that Bright needs to be in the trenches like I was for most of my adult life.
Jacob Zellie
Canonsburg