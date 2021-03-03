Our friends at PennDOT want to put tolls on some bridges in the commonwealth, claiming revenue from diesel and the gas tax have gone down since fewer people are driving. What is going to happen when the auto industry converts to electric vehicles?
I heard GM wants to make a big move to electric in the next 20 to 25 years. Ford and Chrysler probably are thinking the same. Maybe they should start thinking about putting a fee or tax on the new technology. Since the coal power plants are getting fewer and natural gas is not very popular either, that leaves nuclear, another unpopular source. Wind, hydro and solar are left. Maybe make it a renewable tax.
James Zlamal
Claysville