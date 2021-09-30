I was dismayed upon learning of the plan to place a toll on the Interstate 79 bridge at Bridgeville. I-79 is one of the principal links for commuters to downtown Pittsburgh and the toll would be a heavy burden upon those from the south.
Why not put a toll upon each entry point into Pittsburgh? I realize that tolls help maintain infrastructure. However, in Pennsylvania their abundance appears to be a form of sneaky taxation without representation. Furthermore, I wondered on a recent trip on the Pennsylvania Turnpike why there is so much activity to widen the pike (e.g. eastern approach to Laurel Mountain) in light of the apparent reduction of turnpike traffic in response to the expense of tolls?
I urge consideration of the cost of each project in comparison to its value to the overall transportation system. Perhaps a "better" toll might be on the new connector from I-79 to the airport. However, now comes the information (Observer-Reporter, Sept. 28) about the "turnpike leakage!"
Do I understand? Administered tolls are not being effectively collected so let's add more tolls! It is outrageous. This on top of the Legislature's subsidization requirement on the state Department of Transportation (another example of taxation without representation). These issues add to the concerns about the Turnpike Commission's worth – not to mention the Legislature – which has been recognized as a redundant, unnecessary, political, boondoggle.
This is a mess that must be addressed.
Tom Anderson
Washington