The recent bridge failure in Pittsburgh should be a stark reminder to our government leaders in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C. It is way past time to spend money on maintaining the roads as bridges we have rather that building more unneeded structures. Recent examples are the Findley connector and the Mon-Fayette Expressway. The money wasted on those two unneeded projects would have been better spent on maintenance of existing roadways and bridges. I bet they built at least 20 new unneeded bridges on those two roadways while others crumbled and one failed for lack of funds.
George Dawes
Washington