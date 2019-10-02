Blue collar built this region
I would like to remind people that the area in which we live was built by those in blue-collar jobs, and I was not pleased to read an editorial in this newspaper recently that ignored that and said this region became what it is due to higher education and white-collar jobs.
While those are important, they were not what actually made Washington and Southwestern Pennsylvania what it was and still is today. While the far left wants to dismiss blue-collar workers and pretend that they no longer matter, facts prove otherwise. As it was many years ago, Pennsylvania remains very dependent on manufacturing and fossil fuel industries, and it will be that way for many decades to come.
Witness the natural gas discoveries, and how many factories are still here, the largest steelmaking plant in North America is in Clairton, and it’s not going away anytime soon. Having a college degree is all very fine and well, but it was and is calloused hands of blue-collar men and women who drive the economy here, and who pay the most taxes.
John Bradburn
Washington