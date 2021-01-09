Blame for riots should be shared
It is Jan. 6, and I am watching demonstrators who have been lied to for four years by Donald Trump and the Republicans, breaking into the Capitol while the electoral votes are formally being counted. Make no mistake, Republican politicians have encouraged this behavior over the last four years, led by their “leader” (“Throw the bums out!” “Lock her up!”). Republicans indulged his lies (the election was not “stolen”), pooh-poohed his words (he’s not a politician, as if that is any excuse) to incite violence at his rallies, of making excuse after excuse for this man. Not out of respect or any real belief in his lies or rants or even his policies, but because it was self-serving, it was advantageous for them in their quest to get, have or retain power. Republicans are supposed to support free trade, fiscal conservatism, not the shoot-from-the-lip lies spewed by Trump.
During the 2000 election and the 2016 election, even though Republicans lost the popular vote but won in the electoral college, Democrats may have protested, there may have been skirmishes at protests, but never did the Democratic leaders storm the Capitol or incite others to do so because they lost those elections. They did not lie and say they won when they lost.
The lies told and accepted and used as fact by the president and other Republicans have led to this. Shame on them. I hold the those who would do anything for power or to hold onto power responsible. Yesterday was a culmination of what they have sown. They are just as guilty as Trump and the rioters. Unfortunately, most of them will not be held accountable. Not even at the ballot box.
So, who are the “patriots” in this country? Not Republicans, with a few exceptions, or the Republican Party. They gave this man the platform to spread lies and dissension. Except for a few congressmen, they did not call him and his followers out on his and their lies and misinformation because it was advantageous to them to get votes or contributions for their next campaign until yesterday, when Trump and his followers almost burned down the house. Now Republicans will distance themselves from Trump for their own selfish ambition. Trump who? Patriots, statesmen, I don’t think so, not even at the very stretch of the imagination.
Christine Kelley
Marianna{&end}