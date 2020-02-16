Recent data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Education shows that our schools have dangerous levels of lead in their water. Lead can have long-term damages on how children learn, grow, and behave, and our state isn’t doing enough: our limit for lead of 15 parts-per-billion is too high, and we’re not requiring testing at every school. The price of inaction is far too great to ignore.
Lead is not safe at any level because lead is far too toxic and especially damaging to children. House Bill 930 will require schools to test, treat and tell parents about lead found in school pipes because they deserve to know.
Recently, State Rep. Tim O’Neal signed HB 930. He should be commended for lending support toward clean and safe water for students when they attend school. Students should be able to go to school to receive an adequate education without the risk of consuming lead-filled water. I hope the momentum to provide clean water for Pennsylvania’s kids will encourage other representatives to sign the bill. Thank you, Rep. O’Neal, for supporting this critical measure.
Annabelle Menla
PennEnvironment Intern
Philadelphia