I thank the editorial board for raising awareness and discussion on the important subject my anti-grandstanding bill covers. I believe the editorial board’s response to my bill proves precisely why it is needed.
My bill would prevent row officers from running for governor while in office and in the first two years after they retire from the office. This bill is about policy and protecting justice, not personnel.
The board’s assumption illustrates the distrust in our current divisive political environment. Because of this environment, the editorial board assumes that my bill is automatically politically driven. The hyper-political world we live in is unfortunate, but it is indeed a reality.
Legislators campaign on an agenda, promote that agenda and must convince 102 House members, 26 senators and one governor to implement that agenda. This is all done in the public eye. However, the attorney general and auditor general investigate in secrecy (as they should) and then make a public announcement with significant repercussions. Even without a conviction, they wield power that can ruin lives. This type of power has the prospect of being utilized for an individual’s political advancement to higher office and/or against political opponents. There needs to be a check on this power.
We have seen these actions in our state and in our nation. We have watched how politics can pollute our justice system. Both sides of the aisle should agree that political investigations directed by elected officers have been occurring for a long time.
How much more is the temptation to act in a manner to advance a political agenda by row officials – as opposed to focusing on justice – when you aspire to run for a higher political office? Row officers don’t have to convince 102 House members, 26 senators and one governor, who bring a diverse representation of Pennsylvania’s people to the table. When a prosecutor or auditor acts politically, it is not just an embarrassing grand-standing press conference. Row officers with ulterior political motives can ruin people’s lives with a mere accusation.
The board concluded that my bill is a political attack; the board is wrong. My bill is not a reaction to any particular action taken by an individual currently holding a row office in Pennsylvania, nor is it an attempt to stall any one particular person’s political aspirations. This bill is bigger than that. It’s an attempt to separate politics from justice. Pennsylvania has an opportunity to be a model for the rest of the country. I believe people from both sides of the political spectrum would support my proposal. I believe the people of Pennsylvania deserve such protection.
Rep. Josh Kail
15th Legislative District