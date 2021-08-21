I am glad to see the media finally calling out President Biden on his catastrophic mishandling of leaving Afghanistan.
We can add this catastrophe to his handling of the southern border crisis, where a myriad of issues have been left unresolved through his total ineptitude. Add to that the needless spending spree he is engaging in that has left us with an inflation surge and folks struggling to buy groceries and put gas in their cars. Finally, the staggering rise in crime across our great country has left many wondering if they are even safe in their own homes.
Biden is exemplifying exactly what leadership is not. In his short tenure, he has mismanaged nearly every single problem he has faced. The only good thing to come out of this is a slew of campaign ads as to why his party needs to be removed from running the country. Biden voters have gotten exactly what they deserve.
Brian Day
Washington