Governing by executive order is not governing. It would seem that a having spent 47 years in elected office that President Biden would value the legislative process more. Instead, he has entered into his presidency by usurping the work of his predecessors with no oversight or debate with the legislative branch.
For example, has he or his staff had one conversation with Congressman Guy Reschenthaler, a rising star in Republican caucus? I would wager that no Republicans even had an advance notice of some of the devastating actions contained in his orders. As a former congressional staffer, I know the importance of committee activity, floor debate and the process of enacting law.
If the president wants “America United,” he should start by working with Congress.
Patrick Geho
Canonsburg