Biden has destroyed the economy
This is in response to Oren Spiegler’s letter regarding President Biden.
Once upon a time when I was a kid, my dad taught me a lesson about gullibility. I was quite gullible as a kid and, truth be told, I am a late bloomer. I learned my lesson and now one might call me a cynic. But definitely not gullible.
Biden has single-handedly destroyed this economy. Gas prices have gone right back up and are flirting with $4 per gallon again. Grocery shopping is now an adventure thanks to inflation. People are taking drastic measures just to put money in their accounts just to meet monthly bills.
It has been well documented that Biden is not only not all there and has made women look and feel very uncomfortable. How many times has he put his hands on women’s shoulders and put his nose in their hair? How many times has he tried to get closer to a young girl or a pre-teen? I’ve seen the videos and they all look uncomfortable. And who can blame them?
Spiegler’s comments about Biden are gullible and bewildering. Our country has fallen far and fast. How did Biden get 81 million votes when no one showed up for his rallies? And what about what just showed up recently at the White House? That wasn’t powdered sugar, was it?
We have some really serious issues in our nation’s capital and no one discusses it. I wonder why?