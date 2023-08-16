Biden has been a good president
In a letter in the Wednesday edition of the Observer-Reporter{/em}, Rich Briggs can’t make up his mind.
He feels that President Biden has “single-handedly destroyed this economy.” Gas prices up, food prices up. True. But that has more to do with corporate greed than presidential economics. Unemployment has dropped from 6.3% to 3.4%. And it’s staying there. Black unemployment has fallen even further, going from 9.2% to 5.4%. Hikes in interest rates from the Federal Reserve have cooled, and the dreaded recession seems to be backing off. Industrial productivity has taken a steady rise.
Biden has endured terrible heartache, the death of his wife and daughter, the brutal cancer that claimed his son, Beau, and of course, the battle that his son Hunter has had with substance abuse and the destructive behavior that comes with it. Biden could be a bitter, angry man, picking on others, calling them names and demanding total loyalty. Instead, he says things like, “I’m sorry that happened to you.” That’s empathy. Biden has remained married to the same woman whom he adores.
Biden didn’t have big rallies during the 2020 campaign because he didn’t need them. He was elected, fair and square, because he won more votes. That’s democracy in action.
If anyone is gullible, it is Briggs.