We don’t talk about domestic violence. Because of that, domestic violence thrives in silence.
To support survivors, and to prevent domestic violence in Southwestern Pennsylvania, we need to normalize talking about it openly and candidly. We need to change the conversation around domestic violence – and we need your help to do it.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month (#DVAM) and Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA is joining the National Network to End Domestic Violence and the PA Coalition Against Domestic Violence in their national campaign for #DVAM and #GiveForDV.
One in 4 women and 1 in 7 men will experience severe physical violence at the hands of an intimate partner in their lifetime. In 2021, 112 Pennsylvanians lost their lives to domestic violence. The theme of #DVAM is #Every1KnowsSome1, and whether it’s a friend, family member, or co-worker, we all know someone affected by domestic violence, whether we realize it or not.
Here are some ways you can get involved:
• Display a #DVAM yard sign or purple bow, or install a purple porch light at your home or business. Set an “Empty Place at the Table” at your workplace or event to represent the lives lost to domestic violence.
• Schedule a speaker from DVSSP for your school, workplace, faith-based organization, or community group.
• Follow DVSSP on social media @peacefromdv and share #DVAM information with friends and family with the hashtag #Every1KnowsSome1.
• Join DVSSP on Oct. 19 at the 16th Annual Peace Begins at Home Dinner in Canonsburg. Get all the details at peacefromdv.org.
• Participate in the national #GiveForDV day on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Your gift will directly help survivors in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Donations can be made securely at peacefromdv.org.
• Wear purple on Oct. 20, which is #PurpleThursday, and encourage everyone at your school or workplace to do the same. Post selfies and group photos on social media using the hashtags #PurpleThursday and #Every1KnowsSome1.
You can get more information about #DVAM at peacefromdv.org/dvam or contact DVSSP at 724-223-5477 or via email at edutrain@peacefromdv.org to schedule a speaker or for yard signs, bows, brochures, and other #DVAM materials.
With your help, we can change the conversation about what domestic violence is, to whom it happens, how we can support those who are experiencing it, and how we can prevent it from happening in the first place.
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pa.