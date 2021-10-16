If you really want a study of Washington County government, you have to elect people who will honestly study the issue and speak for items important to you – 51, now 50 candidates for an 11-member panel. The list reads like a Who’s who of Washington County politics. Who on that list has given to elected officials, who currently holds a county office, who used to be part of the system now under review.
If you want a honest study of our Washington County government, it must start with YOUR informed vote. Who will best represent you? Who doesn't have demonstrated loyalties? What is their motive for running? Why so many people for so few slots?
The government study board is very curious indeed. Be wary. Be informed. Be smart.
Joyce A. Hatfield-Wise
Washington