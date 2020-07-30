Kudos to Attorney General William Barr. He has dignity and patience while under fire from the relentless Democrats. I watched the hearing of the House Judiciary Committee and I am impressed by his class and dignity while under fire from the radical left Democrats. They have treated him like a criminal for doing his job. This is becoming so very tiresome – same old, same old. They ask questions and don’t give him the opportunity to answer and clarify situations. There is so much animosity, and the bottom line is they all want to bring this back to President Trump, and anyone who has a position within his administration is excoriated time and time again.
I am so very, very tired of this. At this stage of my life, retirement and fewer family responsibilities, I should feel a sense of enjoyment and comfort in my life. This is not happening, and I don’t see it happening anytime soon. I have no contentment with my country and the path that the Democratic Party is trying to put us on. This is an alien world to me.
Joe Biden, if elected, will put us all on a path to destruction. This is all happening because the whole plan of the Democratic Party is not what is good for the country but to just get rid of Trump. We the people must take a long hard look at what is going on today in this great country of ours. The stock market is doing well. Employment, in spite of the virus situation, is in good shape and the country is prospering. Why change the things that are good for “we the people”? Our credibility in the entire world has become a thing to marvel since Trump became president. Try to remember, he is not a politician. He is a businessman, and the process of running this country it like running a business, and he does this very well.
Barr is an asset to our country; he is doing a fantastic job as attorney general, and he certainly doesn’t deserve what he has been put through. When is this going to stop?
I have had some serious discussions with family members who are registered Democrats. They are going change their affiliation and vote Republican in November. They have seen daylight at the end of the tunnel. I hope more misguided Democrats feel the same way. We must save our country.
Virginia A. Trois
Washington