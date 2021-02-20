Recently Dave Ball gained questionable fame for criticizing Sen. Pat Toomey for voting to impeach the former president. Apparently he thinks that representatives and senators should not "do the right thing."
Anyone who utters such a statement does not belong in public office.
A label of "Republican" or "Democrat" isn't that important for voting on issues when the evidence is overwhelmingly what sensible people do. Who wants someone in office for whom blind loyalty is paramount? We saw what happened to James Comey, Chris Krebs, and scores of others who dared to tell the truth and were expelled by Donald Trump.
Anyone who followed the impeachment proceedings witnessed that indeed the former president primed his base, directed them to act with force, and brazenly told them what was expected of them with a specific date to "fight like hell." More than two score of court cases found the national election to be free of fraud. The result was a coup resulting in defilement of our Capitol, injury to dozens, including internal injuries, loss of an eye, amputated fingers, PTSD for scores, and death. Clearly it was an incitement to insurrection.
It would be sensible for the Washington County Republican Party chairman to ask Toomey for forgiveness for stupid remarks he made about the guilty vote the senator cast. Anything less is one reason of many that tens of thousands of the populace have left the Republican Party. I am happy that I am one of them.
I trust that "doing the right thing" will somehow impress Ball instead of his following craven legislators who chose to follow an autocrat.
Tom Kushinka
Hilltown