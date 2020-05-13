Dave Ball’s latest rant about Democrats, this one dealing with hypocrisy (May 10), deserves a response. Ball is quick to single out inconsistencies by Democrats, yet chooses to ignore the rampant hypocrisy of his beloved Republicans. Among the many examples, here are a few:
- Covid 19 testing is available daily for the White House staff and occupants, but not available at all to those who need a test to allow us to safely return to work, school and other essential activities.
- Republicans are the first to rail about deficits and spending when a Democrat is in office, yet quick to cut taxes, increase deficits, and spend even more when a Republican is in office.
- No misstep of a Clinton is too small not too investigate. No scandal of a Trump is too big to ignore.
Scandals aside, the lies, half truths and flip flops of the current president make him the king of all hypocrites. If Dave Ball is truly interested in finding hypocrisy, he need look no further than his own mirror.
Gary Giffin
McDonald