After reading Dave Ball's Dec. 28 diatribe on the election I felt it necessary to challenge his assertion(s) of the alleged election fraud.
My wife and two of our dearest friends were four of the nearly 40-something absentee ballot workers at Courthouse Square. The folks who were in that room opened and sorted 37,000 absentee ballots. We were all proud to have participated in this process! Also, in attendance as official observers were Mr. Ball, the vice chairman of the Washington County Republican Party, and Ben Bright, chairman of the Democratic Party of Washington County.
Mr. Ball has the gall to protest over the "alleged irregularities" of the election, even though as observed by many of us in that very room spent all of his time as an official observer with his cellphone firmly attached to his ear while reclining in one of the chairs that are usually occupied by our commissioners during official functions. Not once did we see him get up from his seat to view/observe exactly what was going on in that room. And, I might add, due to the tabulating machines being used directly in front of where he was sitting, how in the world can he come to the auspicious conclusion that "fraud of such a grandiose scale" actually occurred?
Mr. Ball, I would suggest that before you go on one of your nonfactual tirades, be sure that you have your ducks lined up. Or, specifically with regard to this, open mouth, insert foot. Close mouth firmly!
Barry L. Andrews
Washington