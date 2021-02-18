Dave Ball seems to have descended into partisanship so deeply that he cannot distinguish fact from fiction and right from wrong. Ball’s opinions about Sen. Pat Toomey’s vote have exposed on a national level what we’ve known locally for some time: that he is delusional. He seems incapable of viewing the world through anything but a partisan lens. This lens leads to a simplistic mindset that Republicans are great and Democrats are stupid and evil. In turn, this appears to give Ball a license to lie and deceive. Unfortunately, this mindset is taking hold across the conservative spectrum. It is no wonder that QAnon is popular with many Republicans.
John Moretti
Claysville