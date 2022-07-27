I know that I'm not the only one who has noticed an astounding increase in the number of drivers who seemingly have no knowledge of, nor any respect for, basic traffic safety and the rules of the road.
Just in the Washington area alone, it's becoming crazy driving across town. Drivers habitually ignoring yield signs, making turns on no turn on red lights, cruising through stop signs like they don't exist, speeding excessively through neighborhoods, tailgating and displaying impatience and anger to those who are not in their "hurry." People are feeling entitled to do whatever they want behind the wheel because they just don't care, and it's dangerous.
Safe drivers, myself included, seem to be the minority anymore. This is mostly due to an almost complete lack of enforcement on the roadways. Most townships no longer have a police force, and the state police are spread so thin you almost never see a patrol car on the road around here. Something needs to be done, and soon, to curtail this irresponsible driving. People have to know the laws are being enforced and the roadways are being patrolled regularly. Right now, those who drive however they please know that they can because there is almost zero enforcement. It's
It's time to make the lawbreakers own up to their dangerous driving habits. Fines and loss of driving privileges can turn this around. Officials need to address this now.
