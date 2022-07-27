Typewriter

I know that I'm not the only one who has noticed an astounding increase in the number of drivers who seemingly have no knowledge of, nor any respect for, basic traffic safety and the rules of the road.

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!