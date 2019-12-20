Article was a ‘pleasant surprise’
Thank you for running the Associated Press story, Forever Bonded, in the Dec. 16 edition.
My father-in-law, Sgt. William Redick, gave his life at the Battle of the Bulge on Dec. 20, 1944, and was buried in Henri-Chapple American Cemetery in Belgium, just a few miles from the Remember Museum. We were able to visit his grave in March 2007 and also the museum operated by Marcel Schmetz and his wife, Mathilde, who were so gracious and grateful for the American soldiers that liberated his family. They kept us busy the whole afternoon. It has been an ongoing friendship and we keep in touch at Christmas. Marcel and Matilde keep this history alive by bringing local schoolchildren to museum tours and having them adopt a grave as a school project.
The article was a pleasant surprise.
Kathryn Redick
Washington{&end}