Typewriter

Although the big universities in the NCAA's Division 1 get copious amounts of attention and glory, there's another division that gives its fans their fair share of sports enjoyment and satisfaction. Washington & Jefferson College sports teams play in the NCAA's Division 3. The various member institutions of Divison 3 rightfully boast that their sports participants are "student athletes" bound for careers in business, law, medicine and education, and "play only for the love of the game." There are no sports scholarships in D3 for the athletes.