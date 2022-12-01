Although the big universities in the NCAA's Division 1 get copious amounts of attention and glory, there's another division that gives its fans their fair share of sports enjoyment and satisfaction. Washington & Jefferson College sports teams play in the NCAA's Division 3. The various member institutions of Divison 3 rightfully boast that their sports participants are "student athletes" bound for careers in business, law, medicine and education, and "play only for the love of the game." There are no sports scholarships in D3 for the athletes.
Washington County surely is fortunate to have W&J as an annual contender in many collegiate sports, especially in football. Not every team is capable of winning its conference crown each season, but W&J's football program has won many of them in recent years. Unfortunately, this year the team fell a bit short with two losses by very slim margins against tough rivals within the conference.
Being a Washington County resident, I have been a W&J fan since 2006, although I am an alumnus of IUP. I must say that I have thoroughly enjoyed the level of proficiency, sportsmanship and intensity that the players and coaching staff have displayed at a very reasonable price for a game ticket. This year has been no exception to my enjoyment of the games I attended or watched online. Although it was an exhibition matchup for the honors of a trophy, the team's victory in the ECAC Bowl game last month furthered my admiration for the dedication the entire W&J football program delivered to its loyal fans of small college sports.
Knowing that the football program will always do its very best to be a top contender, I expect to remain a loyal fan for many years. Gp Presidents!