My wife and I were driving to Eighty Four to visit a flea market. We had never been there before, and we ended up at a very confusing roundabout. We crossed over a line and were pulled over by a state police trooper.
I usually get nervous around police, but this trooper was so nice, and he completely relaxed me. He even went so far as to have me follow him and pointed out the flea market.
This officer made our Memorial Day. Thank you so much, Trooper King, and all the other police officers who place their lives at risk every day. You are greatly appreciated.
Stanley Michalski
Bulger