I want to express my most sincere admiration to Sen. Pat Toomey for his decision to vote to convict former President Trump. As a republic, we send our representatives to government, whereby we expect them to use their best and most honest judgment to analyze any situation and/or issue with careful consideration of the facts of the matter at hand. The House Managers did a magnificent job in presenting the most comprehensive and factual presentation as to why the Senate should have voted for a guilty verdict.
I commend Senator Toomey for standing up for what shall ever be a righteous and honorable decision to cast his vote for guilty as charged. I am positive that the facts as presented were understood to be irrefutable, and that Trump needed to be forever branded as the one and only president to be convicted for his dastardly conduct in inciting the attack on the Capitol building.
Justice was not properly served in this impeachment, but I am wagering that there will be many more opportunities for it to come to fruition through the justice systems of the states and the federal government. Any person who attempts to pervert and subvert our democracy must be stopped and punished according to the laws. There can be no other way to forever deal with Trump.
Ronald J. Yamka
Canonsburg