People with mental illness are treated differently than "normal" people. Stigma still exists in doctors' offices and hospitals. Providers are sometimes less thorough with this population. Providers often assume that just because a person has a mental condition, their intellect is limited too. Patients are sometimes blatantly disrespected by use of offensive terms or talking about them as though they are not present.
I am a mental health professional, and I have PTSD. Recently, I went to AHN Canonsburg for routine medical testing that triggered my PTSD. These medical professionals were amazing. They were respectful, kind, and understanding. It makes me feel better knowing there are medical professionals who recognize the unique challenges that comes with having mental illness. I am so very grateful for their support and care.
The culture at AHN Canonsburg is one of genuine care and a desire to help. I appreciate everything they did for me.
Heather Little
Houston