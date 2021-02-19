Wow! A Republican (Dave Ball), representing Pennsylvania, goes on national television and blatantly states that Republican Sen. Pat Toomey was not sent to Washington "to do the right thing!"
Mull that over for a couple minutes. The representative from our state, from the party of God, guns and liberty, just threw that one right out there. On national TV, no less. The big lie has finally been exposed. Republicans have grasped the flag and the Bible for the last 40 years, beating all those who disagree with their policies over the head with both. If you aren't a Republican, you are somehow not religious enough or patriotic enough to be considered a "real American!"
As a "sane" Christian and a proud American, I am appalled. But secretly, not surprised. I am appalled that a representative from our state would not endorse doing the right thing. Would we not want our senator to uphold his oath of office to "protect, preserve and defend" our Constitution? Or to vote his conscience about actions of the former president after considering the evidence in an impeachment trial?
At least one other patriotic American, Liz Cheney, is finding out that being a Republican is being a Republican even above religious beliefs and her own honor! Think about that. She is being censured in her own state for daring to do the right thing.
Since when does putting a person and his ambitions above the Constitution and the flag, the tenets of Christianity, make you a "good American?" Sorry, if that is the prerequisite, I'll pass.
Christine Kelley
Marianna