I read with great amusement the letter from Ken Hanawalt, "Now is not the time to privatize," published June 19. He compared the selection and prices from Pennsylvania's Wine and Spirits stores to a gas station in Kansas. Really? You don't buy wine at a gas station any more than you would buy gas at a liquor store.
The price at a convenience store will always be higher and the selection will be limited. That is why they call it a convenience store. Have you tried to get any of that great service at the state store in Donaldsons Crossroads lately? If you go there you will find out it is closed for remodeling until November, after being closed for three months due to the pandemic. So enjoy you next trip to the state store!
David Wheeler
Canonsburg