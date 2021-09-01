Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Rain. Potential for flooding rains. High 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 52F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.