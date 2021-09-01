I enjoyed the layout of the Aug. 22 opinion page of the Observer-Reporter. On one side was an editorial outlining the positive impact of increased food stamp benefits. On the other was another predictable rant by Dave Ball. Mr. Ball’s rants can be reduced to three topics: socialism; Democrats are stupid and immoral; and Joe Biden has dementia. The only twist in the current op-ed is that Mr. Ball expressed concern for the people of Afghanistan.
I do not believe for one second that he has any true concern other than scoring partisan points. In Mr. Ball’s typically dishonest way, he bashes President Biden for the evacuation of Afghanistan. Perhaps there are grounds to criticize the president. Oren Spiegler, who is a frequent writer to these pages, called out President Biden, but in a consistent and honest manner. Mr. Ball seems incapable of such honesty. He is the very definition of a partisan hack. His motto seems to be, "What Republicans do is always right and what Democrats do is always wrong."
Mr. Ball’s ad nauseam comparison of Democrats and socialism reveals that Mr. Ball does not know what socialism means. “Socialism” is the aforementioned food stamp program. It is Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. Are Mr. Ball or any of his readers recipients or future recipients of these programs? It is the national and state park systems as well as state game lands. Who wants to get rid of those? The list goes on, but the bottom line is that if a service is paid for by your tax dollars, it fits the definition of socialism.
Mr. Ball constantly asserts that Democrats are stupid and immoral. Why then do Democrats know what socialism is and Mr. Ball does not? Perhaps he is using the term as a scare tactic to get others to oppose Democrats. In that case, it is one of many examples of his immorality. Mr. Ball’s lack of values was on full display when he said of Sen. Pat Toomey, “We did not send him there to vote his conscience. We did not send him there to do the right thing or whatever he said he was doing.” At least he was honest with that admission of his moral bankruptcy.
Finally, I wonder if Mr. Ball has a medical degree since he claims that President Biden has dementia. Loyal opposition in politics is expected and good for balance; however, claiming that President Biden suffers from dementia is baseless, cowardly, ageist, and defamatory. Mr. Ball, considering the bizarre and unreasonable statements that you consistently make combined with your age, judge not, lest ye be judged.
John Moretti
Claysville