Another Monday, another Dave Ball ball of humor.
Ball rustles around in his closet and pulls out his dusty, defunct, Trump U letter sweater and orange rally pom-pom, and goes about scribbling down his theories. The thing about theories is that there is supporting or refuting data that determines the acceptance of the theory. Stating what one read on their personally chosen internet sites does not make for a data set. In fact, I harken back to the beginning of the worldwide web in the early '90s, when the tagline was, "Don't Believe Everything You Read on the Internet."
I do find considerable amusement that Ball considers himself an emeritus on so many topics – politics, neurology, geology, embryology, civil rights, to name just a few. The truly wonderful yet puzzling thing about our always great country is that bloviating egotists get a column a week to spew their particular form of personal belief.
I refer to a line spoken a few years ago: "Don't talk unless one can improve upon the silence."
Kristi Rothermund
Bethel Park