Animals deserve better than the EATS Act
If approved, the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act would undermine states’ ability to pass laws that affect agriculture, including those that protect farmed animals and grant them basic privileges like room to move in inhumane gestation grates. Sadly, too many animals are forced to suffer in deplorable conditions before ultimately facing a gruesome death.
A few years ago, Proposition 12 was passed by a supermajority of voters in California under the premise that the state would restrict the sale of pork and eggs if sows and hens are not afforded enough space to “stand up, lie down, turn around and freely extend their limbs.” Despite heavy pushback from the pork industry, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the proposition earlier this year.
At least 60 major food companies, including McDonald’s, Costco and Kroger, have policies opposing gestation crate confinement. Thousands of pig farmers are seeing the change for humane standards as a positive market opportunity and have already made the transition from extreme confinement. Not to mention what it means for countless animals that already suffer tremendously and unjustly.
The National Pork Producers Council and its partners, including Chinese-owned Smithfield Foods, have crafted the EATS Act as a power play. They are trying to muscle Congress into unwinding commonsense rules that have been deemed constitutional – and are simply the right thing to do.
U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler and other Pennsylvania members of Congress should oppose the EATS Act. It’s terrible for animals, small farmers and state and local governments.
Ashley Macik
Monongahela