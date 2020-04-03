Congratulations to the White House Press Corps for its diligence in exposing racism. Identifying COVID-19 as "Chinese Flu" or "Wuhan Flu" is so offensive that the press corps should immediately appoint a task force to track down all racist virus names and redact them from all print media, including medical journals. References to the 1918 Spanish Flu, MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome), Asian Flu and West Nile Virus should be erased.
While the press corps attacks the urgent matter of racist virus names in the midst of a pandemic, the sane world will work to flatten the curve, identify useful drugs and develop a vaccine.
Sheila Burcin
Washington