The following is the oath of office administered to every United States Senator: I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.
Most Republican members of the Senate have added the following unwritten codicil to their oath: If the domestic enemy is a president who is popular in my state despite his cruel, evil, hateful, and destructive nature, I will shed my obligation to the Constitution and my country by siding with this leader, defending such a president no matter what he has done to bring destruction and humiliation to the United States. I will place my political interests first and foremost in every decision that I make out of fear that such a popular and powerful president will condemn me and act to ensure that I have a primary election opponent who may derail my career. Nothing is more important to me than the ability to continue to enjoy the trappings of power and all of its perks for however I am willing and capable of serving. Honor, integrity, decency, and patriotism are overrated!
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township