I find it interesting that Peters Township Council Chairman Dave Ball has been designated to make a request for a $4 million federal grant to fund the Township's construction of an aquatic center ("Peters Township Seeks Grant for Construction of an Aquatic Center," March 25, Observer-Reporter).
The money would come from the Biden administration, which Mr. Ball has repeatedly warned us would bring about the destruction of America, our values and ideals, our way of life, and our freedoms. It would emanate from the administration of the leader whom Mr. Ball had the audacity and gall to tell us had stolen the election from his idol, Donald Trump.
I also wonder how requesting federal money/taxpayer dollars to fund an aquatic center – a luxury item for an affluent community like ours – comports with Mr. Ball's purported conservative principles (principles that he was willing to suspend as Trump went on a historic spending spree, much of it to provide tax cuts provided primarily to those at the top).
I suppose that Mr. Ball will be willing to hold his nose in order to accept a great deal of money from the president whom he considers to be a senile, bumbling socialist/communist fool.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township