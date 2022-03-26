The Washington County district attorney is seeking the death penalty against the couple accused of killing their baby and hiding the body in a wall. Who is he kidding?
There is no death penalty anymore. I have two ex-friends in SCI Greene on death row. They have been there since I was a teen. They robbed and killed two people.
Also, there is no physical punishment in schools anymore. When I was in high school, students were cracked with a paddle when they misbehaved. Nowadays people can get away with murder.
An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth. Wake up, America, because it will keep getting worse every day.
Paul R. Craft II
Washington