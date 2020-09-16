Gerald Fontana's Sept. 10 letter, “In support of our president,” was very sincere. Most of us in both parties can agree with his sentiments about the founding principles of our country. But of course, not all Democrats reject his positions and not all Republicans adhere to them. I was a Republican for a long time, and I left the party because the party left these and other worthwhile objectives behind.
I agree that we should consider the party platform when voting, not just the character of the leading political candidate. However, the Republican Party, with few exceptions, has supported the really bad actions and attitudes of a president with no moral or ethical compass, and certainly no inclination to adhere to constitutional principles. The president, as reported by many people who have worked with him, does not adhere to any principles except selfishness and ego.
The churches and biblical principles referred to by Mr. Fontana teach that we should respect the environment (God's creation), that we should care for each other (our neighbors), and that we should be truthful, honest, and faithful. In elections, we sometimes have to decide which of these is the most important to us. For many religious people, the deciding issue seems to be abortion. No one that I know thinks abortion is preferable to contraception. But while Republicans say that they want to end abortion, they have also opposed family planning and contraception, which seems contradictory to me. And the evidence is strong that destruction of the environment is going to make life miserable or deadly for many more children than the number lost through abortion. So if I have to choose, I will choose to benefit the much greater number of living children who will be harmed by Republican actions.
I want to elect a president who believes in science, who is truthful, who actually practices religion instead of just using it for personal gain, who will select honest Cabinet members, who will treat our allies with respect and diplomacy, who will respond to national emergencies with more than bluster and misinformation. And claims of socialism do not scare me. The very purpose of government is to provide for the social welfare of citizens by building infrastructure, providing schools, and by creating and enforcing laws that help people get along with each other while providing for individual freedom. It is not easy. It requires intelligence, cooperation, experience, compassion, and many other attributes that Donald Trump does not possess.
Joe Biden has faults. Who does not? But for me the choice is extraordinarily clear.
Kenneth Hanawalt
McMurray