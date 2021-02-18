While traveling recently, I turned on the national news to see a clip of Washington County Republican Party Chairman Dave Ball advocating for censuring Sen. Pat Toomey because, “We did not send him to Washington to do the right thing or vote his conscience."
Why did you send him to Washington, Mr. Ball? Perhaps it was because the Republican Party you support has become a cult following of an autocratic former president, Donald J. Trump. You expected blind loyalty rather than a senator who upheld his oath to defend our country from both foreign and domestic terrorists.
Mr. Ball would better serve our Pennsylvania Republican Party if he spent more time reading a civics book and less time perpetuating the “Big Lie!” What an embarrassment you are to this great state!
Mary Jo Harwood
Washington