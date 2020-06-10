Although I wrote this poem a couple of years ago, sadly, it is even more relevant today.
America Today
Are we so cold, so weak of mind
We can't find love for ALL mankind
We preach and pray and say we care
But in the end - we will not share
Is skin so black or eye so weak
We miss the soul that lies beneath
We say we love and understand
But then refuse to lend a hand
In a land of peace and brotherhood
You'd think we'd all be understood
Instead we live in hate and fear
We do not see, nor feel, nor care
When written down it sounds so fine
I mean the Liberty and Justice line
But in the end it's just a farce
We are a land where love is sparse.
Bracken Burns
Washington