Although I wrote this poem a couple of years ago, sadly, it is even more relevant today.

America Today

Are we so cold, so weak of mind

We can't find love for ALL mankind

We preach and pray and say we care

But in the end - we will not share

Is skin so black or eye so weak

We miss the soul that lies beneath

We say we love and understand

But then refuse to lend a hand

In a land of peace and brotherhood

You'd think we'd all be understood

Instead we live in hate and fear

We do not see, nor feel, nor care

When written down it sounds so fine

I mean the Liberty and Justice line

But in the end it's just a farce

We are a land where love is sparse.

Bracken Burns

Washington