I caught myself laughing out loud reading Oren Spiegler’s latest diatribe jumping from abortion, the original topic at hand, to vaccines, to masking, to firearms. It read nonsensical to me as he kept switching subjects. One has nothing to do with the other.
For the record I am a registered Non-Affiliate. I don’t need, nor want a political party to dictate my thinking for me.
In answer to Oren Spiegler’s question, when abortion becomes unlawful, what does society do with the woman who secures the procedure unlawfully?
I would say we should just add “abortion” as a “violent act against the unborn child,” through amending our existing fetal homicide law already on the books in Pennsylvania.
Fetal homicide hinges on the issue of fetuses killed by violent acts against pregnant women. Currently, at least 38 states have fetal homicide laws. At least 29 states have fetal homicide laws that apply to the earliest stages of pregnancy ("any state of gestation/development," "conception," "fertilization" or "post-fertilization").
Pennsylvania’s law – “Pa. Cons. Stat. Ann. tit. 18 § 106 and § 1102 et seq. define classes of offenses, including crimes against an unborn child and provide penalties. Section 1102 was amended in 2008 to provide for the sentence of the first-degree murder and second-degree murder of an unborn child (2008 HB 1845). Section 1102.1 was created in 2012 by Pa. Laws, Act 204 (SB 850) to provide for the sentence of a person under the age of 18 for certain offenses, including murder of an unborn child.
"Pa. Cons. Stat. Ann. tit. 18. § 2601 et seq. define crimes against an unborn child, including criminal homicide, murder, voluntary manslaughter, and aggravated assault of an unborn child. Unborn child is defined as in § 3203, to mean an individual organism of the species Homo sapiens from fertilization until live birth.”
I would suggest when abortion becomes unlawful as a means to “murder” one's unborn child, then the mother shall not evade the legal repercussions for her participation in aborting her unborn child.
It always seemed illogical to me that you can legally terminate an unborn child’s life through an abortion, but you can’t lawfully murder an unborn child any other way. Not much common sense to grasp onto there!
There is a legal way to terminate a pregnancy without killing the child. It’s called "birth."
Rebecca L. Simpson
Washington