"Lead, follow, or get out of the way!"
Since Donald Trump has shown no talent for the first two options, it is time for him to take the last choice.
His unprecedented behavior in the wake of losing a valid election is merely to be expected of him, but it is time, past time, for him to acknowledge the results: both by popular vote, and by Electoral College results, Joe Biden is the president-elect, and any further obstruction on the part of Mr. Trump is disgraceful.
America is fast closing in on a quarter-million deaths from COVID-19, and we are heading into yet another surge of infections. Let people who know what government is all about get the transition under way to take over and start to clean up this mess.
Carole McIntyre
Waynesburg