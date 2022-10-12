The liberals are airing a television ad against Mehmet Oz's senatorial candidacy that contains a bare-faced lie. It states that if he wins, he will ban abortion in Pennsylvania. As a U.S. senator, he will have absolutely nothing to do with any laws passed in Pennsylvania. When Roe v. Wade was repealed, all abortion issues went back to each individual state legislature and governor. I think it is really pathetic that the people who are making these ads don't even know how the government works.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 30
-
Mar 16