When I was growing up, truth was the Golden Rule. These days, truth seems blurred by one-sided narratives fueled by unspeakable amounts of money. Public servants represent voters, not donors. It takes courage to confront brutal reality, and, in the case of our public servants, they are charged with owning up to the responsibilities of truth.
Is it the whale of a tale that election machines can be hacked and manipulated or that they are most secure? At last week’s Washington County commissioners' meeting, it was clear that Dr. Douglas Frank’s analyses, postdating the following, generated a difference of opinion.
In August 2018, then-Sen. Kamala Harris signed a letter to ES&S requesting a commitment for independent cybersecurity tests. In March 2020, the film, "Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections," shows how individuals, foreign states and other bad actors can employ various techniques to gain access to voting systems at any stage – from voter registration databases to actual election results.
Related matters of public interest include the Pennsylvania Department of State report, SURE Performance Audit Report, 12-19-19, (available online at www.PAAuditor.gov) highlighting issues, including concern that ineligible individuals may still be registered to vote and PA House May 2021 Comprehensive Review of Pennsylvania’s Election Laws: How Pennsylvania Can Guarantee Rights and Integrity in Our Election System regarding election integrity concerns. Judicial Watch, America’s No. 1 government watchdog, in Washington, D.C., has a pending lawsuit against three Pennsylvania counties for failing to make reasonable efforts to remove ineligible voters as required by the federal National Voter Registration Act of 1993.
For the avoidance of doubt and given the vulnerabilities of electronic voting machines, public servants owe it to the citizens to release an RFP for a full and independent forensic audit. Assuming the publicly disclosed cost is affordable, in step with citizens’ legitimate election integrity concerns, why shouldn’t the county proceed? Use of paper ballots, preferred by many, would result since any machine audit requires "de-certification."
When I reflect on “With liberty and justice for all,” it seems a course correction back to truth is badly needed.
Stephanie Rossi
McMurray