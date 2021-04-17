Every human being is unique in this world, equipped with their own gifts that add color to our lives. There are some people, however, who possess an indefinable quality that sets them apart because they enrich the lives of all of those around them. Zach Martin was just such a person.
Taken from this life far too prematurely, Zach was the lead singer and face of the Washington band, The Fugitives, familiar to generations of local music lovers. If Zach was remembered only as an entertainer it would be enough to secure his legacy, but he was much more.
It is rare in this often dreary world to find a person whose temperament is always glowing and upbeat and uplifting. A person of rare humor who can inspire happiness effortlessly. Zach was such a person.
As we seek to comfort the afflicted we often proffer the notion that "they are in a better place." There are, however, those rare people who make this world a better place simply by being here. Zach Martin made this a better world.
Joe Manning
Washington