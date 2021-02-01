A virtual Groundhog Day celebration
As a native of Punxsutawney, I’d like again to wish you a Happy Groundhog Day!
It will be a particular joy to have a little fun since life has been so chaotic, and even tragic, lately.
On Tuesday, Punxsy will be holding up the groundhog virtually – so we can all see him! (Remember – he comes out quite early!)
I enjoy my home here in Washington, but Punxsy is and always will be, home.
So, enjoy your day and have some fun (especially since the Steelers aren’t in the Super Bowl this year).
Grace and peace!
Rev. Barbara Bailey
Washington{&end}